UP Government Transfers 33 IAS Officers, Including 11 District Magistrates

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 33 IAS officers, including district magistrates of 11 districts and three IPS officers, officials said here on Tuesday.

Among those transferred included Director Information, Shishir, who has been made special secretary MSME, export promotion and CEO, Khadi board, while Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma has been appointed as the new secretary to the chief minister, they said.

DM, Bhadohi, Vishal Singh will be the new Director, Information and Culture, while District Magistrate, Varanasi, S Rajlingam has been made Divisional Commissioner Varanasi.

Besides, them district magistrates of Hapur, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ambedkarnagar, Ghazipur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Bhadohi have also been reshuffled.

According to the transfer list, L Venkateshwarlu has been relieved of the charge of Principal Secretary, Transport and Chairman, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. He will hold the charge of Social Welfare and Military Welfare departments and Chairman Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management and Deendayal Upadhyaya State Rural Development Institute and Director Scheduled Caste Research and Training Institute and Director Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj.

Amit Gupta has been given the charge of principal secretary, transport besides stamp and registration while Satyendra Kumar, special secretary chief minister has been made District Magistrate Varanasi. Hapur District Magistrate Prerna Sharma has been made director of state urban development agency.

Abhishek Pandey, Vice President, Meerut Development Authority has been made DM Hapur, while Sanjay Kumar Meena, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Gorakhpur has been made vice president, Meerut Development Authority. Shashvat Tripurari, Joint Magistrate, Aligarh has been made CDO Gorakhpur, the list said.

Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bareilly has been made District Magistrate Azamgarh. Navneet Singh Chahal, DM Azamgarh has been made Special Secretary, Chief Minister's Office while Avinash Singh, DM Ambedkar Nagar has been made DM Bareilly. Anupam Shukla, special secretary, energy and additional energy department, has been made DM Ambedkar Nagar.

Indrajit Singh, Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow has been made special secretary, energy and additional energy department, Gaurav Kumar, CDO, Prayagraj has been made Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow while Harshika Singh, Joint Magistrate, Chandauli has been made CDO Prayagraj.

District Magistrate of Ghazipur Aryaka Akhouri has been made special secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Avinash Kumar DM Jhansi has been made DM Ghazipur; Mridul Chaudhary DM Mahoba has been made DM Jhansi while Gajal Bhardwaj Secretary, UP Building Construction and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been made DM Mahoba.

Mahendra Singh Tomar, DM, Sant Kabir Nagar, has been made DM, Kushinagar while Vishal Bhardwaj, DM, Kushinagar has been made special secretary to chief minister. Alok Kumar, special secretary, secondary education has been made DM Sant Kabir Nagar.

Ujjwal Kumar, Special Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion Department has been made Managing Director, UP Medical Supply Corporation while Pulkit Khare, special secretary, planning has been made Mission Director, Skill Development Mission.

Among the IPS, DK Thakur has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG), Special Security Force (SSF), Lucknow while Bhanu Bhaskar has been made ADG, Meerut Zone and Dr. Sanjeev Gupta has been posted as ADG, Prayagraj Zone.

Besides, them 24 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have also been transferred.

