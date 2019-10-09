UP Government Remembers Farmers Only In Advertisements: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today accused the UP government of not compensating farmers in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its treatment of farmers, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath government remembers them only in advertisements.

Her attack on the UP government came over a media report that in separate incidents, two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues.

"The UP government has devised new ways to harass the farmers. It cheated in the name of loan waiver. Jailed farmers in the name of electricity bill," Priyanka Gandhi claimed in a tweet in Hindi.

उप्र सरकार ने किसानों को परेशान करने के कई तरीके ईजाद किए हैं। कर्जमाफी के नाम पर धोखा किया। बिजली बिल के नाम पर उनको जेल में डाला।



और बाढ़-बारिश से बर्बाद फसल का कोई मुआवजा नहीं मिल रहा है। उप्र में भाजपा सरकार को किसान की याद केवल विज्ञापन में आती है।https://t.co/xWZbVXJNVw - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 9, 2019

No compensation is being given for the crops damaged due to floods and rains, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East alleged.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh only remembers farmers in advertisements, she claimed.



