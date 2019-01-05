UP Government May Provide Insurance Cover For Kumbh Mela Attendees

The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to begin in Prayagraj from January 15. (FILE PHOTO)

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering insurance cover for the million devotees expected to attend the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday.

Mr Maurya, who was in Bhopal to promote the Kumbh Mela, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been invited to attend the 49-day event, widely recognised as the largest congregation of pilgrims in the world.

He that CM Nath has expressed his desire to set up an exhibition of Madhya Pradesh at the Kumbh Mela.

The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to begin from January 15. People from 192 nations are expected to attend the congregation.

Mr Maurya said invitations for the Kumbh Mela had also been sent to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi among others.

"I have seen several Kumbh Melas at Prayagraj. I have full faith that nobody will be even get a minor injury given the preparations made this time. There would be no discomfort to the visitors. All should come there with their families,'' he added.

Mr Maurya said more than 1.20 lakh toilets were being constructed for the event. The UP government has arranged Rs 4,300 crore to organise the Kumbh Mela, he added.