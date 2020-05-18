Yogi Adityanath Allows Priyanka Gandhi Request To Run 1,000 Migrant Buses

UP Lockdown: Priyanka Gandhi had said the buses are standing at the border for migrants. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrants. The Yogi Adityanath government has written to the Congress leader's office for details of the buses, their numbers and names of their drivers.

Priyanka Gandhi had appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 16 in a video message.

She tweeted the appeal a day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed a stationary truck, both carrying migrants, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses," she said.

In another tweet, she said, "Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters."

She also put out a video of buses waiting at the Uttar Pradesh border.

These were buses that Rajasthan claimed were ready to take migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh but were not allowed to enter by the state.

Vishvendra Singh, Rajasthan Minister for Tourism, said the buses were stopped in Rajasthan close to the border with UP.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had taunted the Congress saying Priyanka Gandhi should ask Congress-ruled states to run more buses as those states had asked for fewer trains for the migrants.

"UP Government is competent and working efficiently for providing safe and secure journey to migrants. We have provided 200 buses to every district to facilitate the journey of migrants. 400 trains have been sanctioned by railway ministry for UP. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should deploy the said 1000 buses in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand as these states asked for fewer trains," Mr Sharma told news agency ANI.