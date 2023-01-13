UP Girl,15, Kidnapped And Raped For A Month By 17-Year-Old Boy

A 15-year-old girl from in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was allegedly abducted and raped by a minor boy for almost a month, police said on Friday.

The girl was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old boy from the same village a month ago, they said.

A case in this connection was filed on December 25 on the complaint of the girl's father, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rasda, Shiv Narayan Vais said.

The boy took the girl to Gujarat and raped her in his captivity, he said.

He was apprehended near Gadwar Mor in Nagra town on Thursday, when he was returning to his village from Gujarat.

The accused has been sent to a Child Reform Home in Mau, Mr Vais said.

On the basis of the statement of the girl, relevant sections, including the POCSO Act, have been added to the FIR, he said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, Mr Vais added.

