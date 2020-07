Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was being taken to Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh, has reportedly been killed in a road accident. One of the cars taking the criminal had overturned this morrning on the highway.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the car that overturned had Vikas Dubey in it. More details are awaited.

Vikas Dubey, on the run since he organized the massacre of eight policemen in Kanpur last Friday, was arrested yesterday at a temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the updates on UP gangster Vikas Dubey: