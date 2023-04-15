UP Gangster, Brother Shot Dead While In Police Custody: 5 Facts

New Delhi: Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh gangster who faced at least 100 criminal cases, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed today while they were being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
Here are five facts about the big story
Visuals of the incident shows Atiq Ahmed and his brother walking while talking to reporters when someone shoots the gangster on the head.
The next moment his brother is also shot dead.
Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in UP's Jhansi on Thursday.
Atiq Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party MP and was convicted in a kidnapping case.
He was also an accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and the killing of Umesh Pal, the murdered MLA's lawyer, in February this year.
Post a comment