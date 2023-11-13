Fire Breaks Out In Bihar-Bound Train Due To Crackers

The fire was brought under control using fire extinguishers. (File)

A fire broke out at a coach of a Bihar-bound train, stationed at Bareilly Junction in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Chandra Mohan Sharma, the fire broke out at a general coach of Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express.

He said that one person was carrying firecrackers illegally which caught fire while he was smoking a cigarette.

"The blaze broke out in the S2 coach of Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express. The passenger sitting on seats number 55 and 56 of this coach was carrying firecrackers illegally. The explosive material must have caught fire while he smoked a cigarette," the CFO said.

"As soon as we recieved information we rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control using fire extinguishers," he said, adding that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a passenger sustained an injury on the head while he was running during the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)