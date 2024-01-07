UP Woman Poisons Children, Dies By Suicide After Fight With Mother-In-Law

The woman was scolding her children when her mother-in-law intervened, police said (Representational)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district gave poison to her son and daughter and died by suicide after a fight with her mother-in-law on Sunday morning, police said. The incident happened in Gangchauli village under Aung police station limits, police said.

While the woman's six-year-old son Adarsh died during treatment, the condition of her 10-year-old daughter Anshika remains critical. A preliminary probe revealed that the woman, identified as Sarla Devi, was scolding her children in the morning when her mother-in-law intervened.

This led to an argument between Sarla and her mother-in-law Pachina Devi following which the woman poisoned her children and hanged herself inside the house.

Within no time, villagers and Sarla's husband Vinod took the children to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, they were referred to Kanpur where one of them died.

Upon receiving information, police officials reached the spot, took possession of the woman's body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

"Sarla Devi gave poison to her children and died by suicide. The woman and her son have died and her 10-year-old daughter is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and a further investigation is underway," Aung police station in-charge Vidya Devi said.

Police said a further probe into the matter is underway.