Video: BJP MLA Started Doing Sit-Ups In The Middle Of A Rally. Here's Why

MLA Bhupesh Chaubey has reportedly been considered absent from his Robertsganj constituency.

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh today stood up on a chair at an election rally, held his ears, and performed a series of sit-ups on stage, asking his constituency for forgiveness for any mistakes made during the past five years of BJP rule.

The show of repentance came as Bhupesh Chaubey addressed a workers' conference in his constituency, Robertsganj in eastern UP's Sonbhadra, where he is seeking re-election.

Praising the workers at the convention as "godlike", Mr Chaubey asked them to once again give him their blessings -- read votes -- just as they did in the 2017 elections.

"With folded hands, I am asking for your forgiveness," said Mr Chaubey. Then he dramatically started doing sit-ups on a chair.

The crowd responded with loud cheers, shouting slogans and raising their hands in support of the BJP candidate.

Bhupesh Chaubey has been allegedly MIA in his constituency and reports suggest he faces some voters' anger.

But his party seems confident that he will make it through. "Like in 2017, Bhupesh Chaubey will win the 2022 election with a huge majority," said Jharkhand's Former Health Minister and BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi. UP's Sonbhadra district borders Jharkhand.

"The enthusiasm of the booth label agent, the booth president and other booth in-charge workers who came to this conference is testimony to the fact that everyone here is like the party's family," added Mr Shahi.

The Robersganj constituency will vote on March 7, in the seventh phase of the 2022 UP election. All Assembly election votes will be counted on March 10.