UP Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 am

Live UP Election Results: UP results likely to be declared today

After a marathon seven-phased polls, the time for the Lok Sabha election results 2019 has finally arrived. The counting for results 2019 will begin soon. The Uttar Pradesh results will play a crucial role in deciding who will form the government at the centre as the state sends the maximum number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. In 2014, the BJP had won 71 out of the 80 constituencies in UP. In elections 2019, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have come together to prevent a BJP sweep in UP. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP will win 49 seats, whereas the SP-BSP alliance will win 29 seats. All eyes will also be on Varanasi results as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting Lok Sabha elections from there. The Amethi and Raebareli results will be keenly watched as Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are contesting from there respectively. UP results 2019 will be announced after counting is completed.

Here are the Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: