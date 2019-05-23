Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

UP Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 am

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Updates: Uttar Pradesh results will play a crucial role in deciding who will form the government at the centre as the state sends the greatest number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha.

All India | | Updated: May 23, 2019 06:33 IST
Lucknow: 

After a marathon seven-phased polls, the time for the Lok Sabha election results 2019 has finally arrived. The counting for results 2019 will begin soon. The Uttar Pradesh results will play a crucial role in deciding who will form the government at the centre as the state sends the maximum number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. In 2014, the BJP had won 71 out of the 80 constituencies in UP. In elections 2019, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have come together to prevent a BJP sweep in UP.  The exit polls have predicted that the BJP will win 49 seats, whereas the SP-BSP alliance will win 29 seats. All eyes will also be on Varanasi results as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting Lok Sabha elections from there. The Amethi and Raebareli results will be keenly watched as Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are contesting from there respectively. UP results 2019 will be announced after counting is completed.

Here are the Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019 Live Updates:


May 23, 2019
06:33 (IST)
The counting will start at 8 am. Here are visuals from outside a counting centre in Bhopal.
May 23, 2019
06:25 (IST)
In Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP scooped 71 of 80 seats in 2014, the poll of polls predicted 49 seats for the BJP. The Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav combination is given 29 seats.
May 23, 2019
06:23 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may return to power, the poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls predicted on Sunday. The exits polls predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.
May 23, 2019
06:13 (IST)
The people's verdict on who rules the world's largest democracy for the next five years, will soon be known as counting of votes begin today for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
