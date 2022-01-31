UP Doctor's 8-Year-Old Son Kidnapped, Murdered By Staff He Sacked: Cops

The boy was kidnapped on Friday

The eight-year-old son of a doctor running an unregistered clinic in UP's Bulandshahr was kidnapped and then murdered, allegedly by two employees his father had fired, police said today.

The two accused, Nijam and Shahid, have been arrested, police said.

The body of the boy, who had been missing for two days, was recovered yesterday, about 60 hours after he was kidnapped.

Police said the boy's father informed them about the kidnapping of the eight-year-old around 4 pm on Friday. Immediately, police registered a case and five teams started searching for the boy.

The two accused, police said, were taken into custody on the basis of evidence. Their questioning by police led to the recovery of the body, the officer said.

Police said the murder appears to have been committed by strangulation and the child had been gagged.

"The two worked as compounders with the doctor and were fired over some mistake. Since then, they held a grudge against the doctor. This grudge only grew as the clinic was running well. They have admitted that out of this hostility, they kidnapped the boy. They have also confessed to murdering the child," Circle Officer Sharma added.

She added that police are probing every information that has come to the fore during the questioning.

