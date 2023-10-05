UP Doctor Kafeel Khan's 'Thank You' Note To Shah Rukh Khan For 'Jawan'

Dr Kafeel Khan was suspended after 63 children died at a hospital in Gorakhpur. (File)

Dr Kafeel Khan, who had made headlines over the hospital deaths in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, has penned a 'thank you' note for superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his latest movie 'Jawan'. He claimed the movie draws parallel to the Gorakhpur deaths over which he was terminated, as he revealed the contents of his letter.

"I felt compelled to convey my deep appreciation for your extraordinary commitment to using cinema as a means to address critical socio-political issues," said the letter carrying the address as Mannat, the superstar's iconic Bandra house.

"Thank you once again for being a beacon of hope," Kafeel Khan wrote.

The paediatrician was suspended, arrested and jailed after 63 children died as oxygen supply ran out at a hospital in Gorakhpur in 2017. Dr Khan had claimed he was cleared of all major charges though the government has denied any clean chit.

"The movie's poignant portrayal of the tragic Gorakhpur Encephalitis incident has left an indelible mark on my heart," said the doctor. Citing his "personal connection" with the incident, Dr Khan said he was "moved" by SRK's decision to make the movie though he said he the movie was a work of fiction.

Dr Khan said the character of Dr Eeram Khan, played by actor Sanya Malhotra, summed up the experiences that he faced.

A sub-plot in 'Jawan' shows Ms Malhotra's character struggling to arrange oxygen supply at a government hospital where children are admitted due to high fever. The children later die and the doctor is held responsible and jailed.

In his letter, Kafeel Khan also expressed he wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan, 'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar, and the film crew to express his gratitude.

