Shivpal Yadav Back With Akhilesh Yadav, No Longer Faces Danger: KP Maurya

War of words over the downgrading the security cover of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav continued with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya saying it was no longer required.

"Shivpal Singh Yadav was in danger from his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party's criminals," KP Maurya tweeted on Tuesday night.

"Now, both of them have reconciled, so the big security threat has been averted." KP Maurya pointed out that the Y category security was still available with Shivpal Yadav.

"If he has any security problem, let him inform. Action will be taken as per the rule after getting it evaluated," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Amid campaigning for the bypoll of a Lok Sabha and two assembly seats, the state government reviewed the security and decided to downgrade Shivpal Yadav's cover from 'Z' category to 'Y'.

Shivpal Yadav, who was at odds with Akhilesh Yadav for long, has joined hands with the family recently and has been actively campaigning for Samajwadi Party's Mainpuri candidate Dimple Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said downgrading the security of Shivpal Singh Yadav was objectionable.

According to the police, 'Y' category security comprises of a total of 11 security personnel, including two private security guards, while 'Z' category security comprises a total of 22 security personnel, including four-five NSG commandos.



