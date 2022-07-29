Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Dowry In Uttar Pradesh; Arrested: Police

The relatives of the dead have alleged she was killed over dowry. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat on Friday in Hayat Nagar area of Sambhal district, police said.

The husband has been arrested and booked along with two others, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Jitendra Kumar said that one Salman killed his wife Sahiba, 25, by slitting her throat this morning in Khichdipur locality under Hayat Nagar police station area.

The relatives of the dead have alleged she was killed over dowry.

According to the CO, Salman and Sahiba had got married last year.

The woman's body has been sent for post mortem, he said.

