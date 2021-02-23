UP Court Frames Charges Against 2 Former Ministers Under POCSO Act(Representational)

A special court in Lucknow on Monday framed charges against former ministers Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Ram Achal Rajbhar and others in a case registered under the POCSO Act and provisions of the IPC.

The case against them was registered at the Hazratganj police station in July 2016 for allegedly using indecent language against the daughter and mother-in-law of current Uttar Pradesh minister Swati Singh.

Mr Singh's husband Daya Shankar Singh is a senior BJP leader in the state. Besides the former ministers, Special Judge PK Rai also framed charges against three other accused-- Mewalal Gautam, Naushad Ali and Athar Rao Singh. The judge fixed March 20 as the date of hearing.

Siddiqui, presently a Congress leader, had lost his seat as a BSP MLC last year for defecting to the Congress over three years ago. Mr Rajbhar is a senior BSP leader.

The case against the duo had been lodged by Swati Singh's mother-in-law Tetra Devi.

Police had filed a charge-sheet against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)