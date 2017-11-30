UP Civic Polls Results Tomorrow Will Be Yogi Adityanath's First Big Test: 10 Facts

Yogi Adityanath addressed 26 rallies, travelling to all 16 districts where elections were held

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces his first big test on Friday, when results for the state's urban body elections will be announced. The Chief Minister is aware that his party, the BJP's performance in the polls is being watched closely after its massive sweep of the state in March this year, and he conducted a turbo-charged campaign unprecedented for a chief minister during civic polls. Voting was held on three days over 10 days, the last phase on Thursday.