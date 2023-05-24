UP Bride Chases Runaway Groom Over 20 km, Brings Him Back To Wedding Mandap

The groom was eventually found in a bus outside Bareilly.

A bride's wedding day in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly turned into an unexpected chase for her groom after he developed cold feet and refused to get married. Unable to accept that she had been spurned, the bride, dressed in her wedding finery, embarked on a chase over 20 kilometers to find the man and marry him.

When she was told that her groom, who she had been in a relationship with for two-and-a-half years, was not going to show up as she sat waiting for him at the mandap, she decided to go looking for him herself. Although he told her on a phone call that he had gone to bring his mother to the venue, she didn't believe him.

The groom was eventually found in a bus near a police station outside Bareilly city limits. After dramatic exchanges that lasted two hours, the bride, her family as well as the man's family took him to a temple.

The groom's family consented to the marriage and the two were wed at a temple outside Bareilly city. Videos of the ceremony show the groom in plain clothes go through the motions of the marriage ceremony as their families watched on.

The bride was praised for her "courage to save her marriage" by the families and onlookers who chided the man for "running away from the responsibility of marriage" after promising to marry the girl.