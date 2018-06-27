UP Boy Selected For Karate Championship In Malaysia, Lacks Funds For Tour

The Karate championship features participants from all across the globe.

A 15-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has been shortlisted to represent India at International Karate Championship in Malaysia that begins on June 29. With just two days to go for the tour and unable to gather enough funds, Aman Pal Rathore's mother has come forward to seek government's help.

"My son has full potential to represent India abroad. In November 2017, he had won a gold medal for the country in Judo at a championship in Sri Lanka. I had taken a loan to send him to Sri Lanka," said Aman's mother Hemlata.

"Now Aman has been selected for another event in Malaysia, but I don't have money to send him for the event. We don't have a house and live on rent," the worried mother said.

She further said that she has also done power lifting and represented Patiala on national level in 2000, but due to poverty could not continue. "Don't want that my son to suffer a similar fate," she added.

Aman's father is a welder and has not been able to gather funds to send him for the championship in Malaysia.

"I have reached out to the government seeking help. I have submitted an application in District Magistrate's office regarding the same. I hope they will help us," Hemlata said.

(With Inputs From ANI)