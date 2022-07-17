Popular Front of India Member Wanted By Bihar Police Arrested In UP

The man from near a metro station within the Alambagh police station limits. (Representational image)

A member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly planning to create disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the state, has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to a statement issued by the force, the senior superintendent of police of Patna had sought cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh ATS in arresting Nuruddin Jangi alias "Advocate" Nuruddin, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga, in connection with a case lodged at the Phulwari Sharif police station in ​​Patna district.

The ATS arrested Jangi from near a metro station located within the Alambagh police station limits on Saturday.

According to the Bihar Police, Jangi and his associates had allegedly planned to create disturbance during scheduled rallies of PM Modi in Bihar.

The accused confessed during interrogation that he came in contact with the PFI Darbhanga district president in 2015 and has been associated with the organisation ever since.

Jangi had contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls from the Darbhanga constituency.

During interrogation, he said he was staying in Lucknow and arranging legal aid for PFI members.