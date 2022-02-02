Mafia In UP Can Be Found In Jails Or Samajwadi Party Candidate List: Amit Shah

"Mafia has now moved out from Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath ji's leadership": Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that mafia in Uttar Pradesh can only be found in jails or candidate list of the party.

Addressing a public meeting at Atrauli, Mr Shah said, "If you search for mafia in Uttar Pradesh, then it is visible in only three places: Jail, outside Uttar Pradesh, and in the list of candidates of Samajwadi Party."

Slamming both the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the BJP leader said, "The goons would harass the people of Uttar Pradesh under Behenji's (Mayawati) and Akhilesh (Yadav) ji's government."

Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, Mr Shah said, "In UP, the police were afraid of the mafia. Mafia has now moved out from Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath ji's leadership."

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.