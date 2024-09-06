'Wants To Convert...': UP Principal Expels Student For Bringing Non-Veg Food

The principal alleges that the child has been continuously bringing non-vegetarian food

A private school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha has expelled a five-year-old student after he allegedly brought non-vegetarian food to the class. A video purportedly showing a heated exchange between the school principal and the mother of the student on Thursday - incidentally Teachers' Day - has gone viral on social media, prompting officials to order a probe into the incident. NDTV couldn't independently verify the viral video, which shows the student's mother confronting the principal.

In the video, the principal of the Hilton Convent School can be heard saying that the student has been continuously bringing non-vegetarian food.

"Your child says that he wants to convert everyone to Islam by making them eat non-vegetarian food," the principal tells the mother in the purported video.

He further alleges that the student - who was seen standing alongside his mother in what appeared to be the principal's office- said he wanted to destroy Hindu temples.

The woman then says her child has been complaining for the past three months that the students in his class have just been doing "Hindu-Muslim".

"You are teaching this to him," the principal tells her.

In the video, the woman alleges her child was not allowed to sit in his class since morning.

"I don't want to teach him anymore. We have expelled him," the principal adds.

As the video went viral, Amrohi's Muslim Committee wrote to the district magistrate, demanding that the principal be arrested and affiliation of the school be suspended.

Amroha's Basic Education Officer formed a team of principals from three government schools to investigate the matter and asked them to submit their report within three days.