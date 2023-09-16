'Until Last Year...': Arvind Kejriwal's Dare To BJP Amid Name Change Row

"I would like to challenge the BJP to change the name of India."

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and challenged it to change the name of India.

"Does India belong to your father? It belongs to 140 crore people. India is in our heart, Hindustan is in our heart. We love our Bharat Mata. I would like to challenge the BJP to change the name of India...They(BJP) used to run multiple programs under the name of India until last year," Delhi CM said during a public meeting at Lalbagh Ground.

Referring to the Anantnag operation in Jammu and Kashmir where four security personnel lost their lives but PM Modi is silent on the ongoing operation.

"It's been four days now since they (jawans) lost their lives during the (Anantnag) encounter operation, but PM Modi didn't say a single word... Why are you not speaking? Don't you feel the grief?" he added.

Colonel Manpreet, Major Dhonchak and DSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Humayun Bhat, laid down their lives in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday, officials said.

Emphasizing that his party's focus is to provide quality education to children, AAP National Convenor said "It has been 75 years since India's Independence but no political party has talked about education till now. But we want to make our children educated so that poverty can be eradicated.

Earlier in August Delhi CM promised 300 units of free electricity and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Chhattisgarh if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

"We will provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in Chhattisgarh," AAP national convenor announced in a public event in Raipur.

Five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will go to the polls by the end of this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)