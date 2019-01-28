'Unthinkable In Free Country': 2 IAS Officers Stopped From Seeing Parade

Some groups in Mizoram had called a boycott of Republic Day celebrations over Citizenship Bill

Two bureaucrats in Mizoram have complained to the Home Ministry that they were stopped from attending the Republic Day parade in state capital Aizawl.

The two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, in separate letters to the Home Ministry, said they were stopped from attending the parade by members of an NGO coordination committee that gave a call for boycott of the Republic Day celebrations in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

As a result of the boycott call, only ministers, legislators and other top government officials attended the function. Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan had to address an almost empty venue.

IAS officer Bhupesh Chaudhury said in the letter that what happened in Mizoram "was unthinkable in a free country".

Mr Chaudhary said members of the NGO coordination committee stopped him and another officer the gate of the parade ground.

The other officer, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Krishna Mohan Uppu, said none of the executive magistrates and policemen on duty at the venue did anything to control the representatives of the NGO from stopping them from entering the venue.