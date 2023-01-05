'Unprofessional Conduct': Regulator Slams Air India On Urination Incident

In a strong statement on a drunk man urinating on a woman passenger on an Air India flight and leaving without any action, the aviation regulator today said Air India's handling of the incident was "unprofessional" and led to "systemic failure".

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked the airline's top officials and the pilot and the crew of the flight to furnish an explanation in two weeks.

On November 26, the drunk passenger allegedly unzipped and urinated on a co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The passenger was allowed to leave without any repercussions. Air India complained to the police weeks later, only after the woman's letter to the group chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran, surfaced.

"The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the DGCA said in a statement.

"In view of this, DGCA has issued Show Cause notices to Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, Director in-flight Services of M/s Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to meet the ends of justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the statement said.