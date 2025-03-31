"Unnecessary": RSS Leader On Controversy Over Aurangzeb's Tomb

The controversy over the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is "unnecessary", said Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi, senior leader of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh today, brushing off the issue that had triggered weeks of acrimony between the BJP and the opposition.

"The issue over Aurangzeb's tomb is unnecessary," Mr Joshi told reporters today amid calls for removal of the tomb, which is located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"He (Aurangzeb) died here and his grave was built. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had set an example by building Afzal Khan's grave. This shows India's generosity and inclusiveness. The grave will remain and anyone who wants to see it can visit it," Mr Joshi added.

The row over Aurangzeb's tomb has dominated headlines for weeks, triggered by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's praise of the Mughal ruler.

Even Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had backed the call for the tomb's removal, but pointed out that the matter had to be pursued legally since the tomb was a protected monument under the ambit of the Archaeological Society of India.

The matter had snowballed and sparked violence in Nagpur. Houses and shops were vandalised, vehicles were set on fire, and nearly 40 people including 14 police personnel, were injured on March 17.

The violence added fuel to the ongoing debate over the tomb.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray said the clashes took place in a city that is home to the RSS.

"I am not the Chief Minister... nor am I the Home Minister. Ask the Chief Minister who is behind this violence. Because the RSS headquarters is there. There is a double-engine government here and if it has failed, then they should resign..." he told reporters, in a jab at Mr Fadnavis's comment that the violence was a "premeditated conspiracy... to target specific houses and establishments".

Pointing out that Nagpur has not experienced riots in 300 years of its existence, Congress leader Pawan Khera said it was the result of "attempts were being made to weaponise 300-year-old history and use it to create divisions, distractions and unrest".

Earlier, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had praised Aurangzeb's brother Dara Shikoh as an appropriate icon for his respect for "Indian culture and ethos". People who went against the ethos of India were made icons, he had added.

Dara Shikoh was killed by Aurangzeb during the succession battle that saw the youngest of the four brothers take over the throne of Shah Jahan.