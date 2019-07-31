Unnao Rape Survivor Still On Ventilator, Marginal Improvement: Doctors

The Unnao rape survivor and her family met with an accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday

The condition of the Unnao rape survivor, who was critically injured in a road crash showed marginal improvement today, but she remains unconscious and on ventilator support, doctors said.

The 19-year-old woman and her lawyer were admitted to the Lucknow's King George Medical University after a truck rammed into their car in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing her two aunts.

BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, already in jail after charged for allegedly raping the woman in 2017, has also been charged with murder after the truck-car collision.

"The rape survivor has sustained multiple fractures. Today there was very slight improvement in her condition, but this cannot be termed as satisfactory. She is still unconscious," Dr Sandeep Tiwari, the in-charge of the hospital's trauma centre said.

Mr Tiwari said a CT scan conducted on the woman on Tuesday showed no head injury.

"However, a head injury cannot be ruled out as many head injuries are not detected in the CT scan. The condition of the rape survivor is stable, and a team of doctors are monitoring her 24 hours. She is on ventilator," he said.

The condition of the advocate is described as stable.

"The injured advocate was removed from the ventilator for some time on Wednesday as well, and during this period, his condition was stable. He was later put on the ventilator."

Asked whether there are plans to bring in other doctors, Mr Tiwari said, "There is no shortage of specialist doctors at the KGMU, and if needed, we can call doctors from other hospitals in Lucknow - the SGPGI and the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital."

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the road crash after allegation that the collision was deliberate.

