Unnao Rape Case Updates: CBI Files Case Against BJP Lawmaker

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 31, 2019 10:53 IST
Kuldeep Sengar and eight others are accused in the Unnao rape case. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

The case was handed over to the central investigating agency on Tuesday amid protests after the teen, who was raped in 2017, allegedly by the BJP lawmaker, was severely injured in a car crash on Sunday.

On Sunday, the teen, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling from Unnao to Raebareli when a truck with its number plate wiped rammed their car. The driver of the truck and its owner have been arrested.

Two of teen's aunts were killed in the accident and her lawyer was also injured. The teen's family has pointed fingers at the legislator. 

Here are the updates in the Unnao Rape Case


Jul 31, 2019
10:52 (IST)
The last rites of the two women, the aunts of Unnao rape survivor, who died in the car crash on Sunday will be performed today. 
Jul 31, 2019
10:50 (IST)
On Tuesday, the centre has handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the Unnao rape survivor.
Jul 31, 2019
10:49 (IST)
A case has been filed by the CBI against BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others under murder charges in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor, news agency PTI reported. 
