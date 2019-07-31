Unnao Rape Case Updates: CBI Files Case Against BJP Lawmaker

Kuldeep Sengar and eight others are accused in the Unnao rape case. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

The case was handed over to the central investigating agency on Tuesday amid protests after the teen, who was raped in 2017, allegedly by the BJP lawmaker, was severely injured in a car crash on Sunday.

On Sunday, the teen, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling from Unnao to Raebareli when a truck with its number plate wiped rammed their car. The driver of the truck and its owner have been arrested.

Two of teen's aunts were killed in the accident and her lawyer was also injured. The teen's family has pointed fingers at the legislator.

Here are the updates in the Unnao Rape Case