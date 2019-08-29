Unnao Girl Alleges No Action On Gang-Rape, Sets Herself Afire With Mother

Police has assured all the accused will be arrested soon (Representational)

A girl and her mother attempted to immolate themselves in the office of the District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday after no arrests were made in her alleged gang-rape case.

The mother and her daughter were prevented from setting themselves on fire by alert security personnel.



According to reports, the girl was kidnapped from her house in Makhi village on July 1 and raped by three men. She lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against the accused but no arrests were made.

The girl claimed that the accused were now threatening her with dire consequences. Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi said that one of the accused had already been arrested and sent to jail while the two others are still absconding. He assured that they would be arrested soon.

Makhi village hit the headlines in the Unnao rape case in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused. He and the rape survivor are also from Makhi.

Kuldeep Sengar is presently in Tihar jail in Delhi while the survivor in the case is battling for her life in AIIMS after a car crash in Rae Bareli on July 28 in which she and her lawyer were critically injured. Two of her relatives died in the accident which is now being investigated by the CBI.

