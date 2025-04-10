"Unmarried Major Parents Can Live Together": Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has granted police protection to an interfaith live-in couple while it hears a plea by their minor daughter alleging threats from her mother's former in-laws. The court also cited Supreme Court cases to say individuals of major age can live together "even if they have not undergone marriage".

A division bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit observed the child's biological parents are from different religions and have been living together since 2018.

The court further observed the parents expressed concern over "threats from the respondents".

The parents claimed also the cops had refused to register complaints despite multiple requests to do so, and had 'humiliated' them when they approached the police station in UP's Sambhal.

"In light of the same, the Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) is directed to ensure that the First Information Report should be registered... if the parents approach the police station."

"The Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) is also directed to look into the aspect whether any security is required to be provided to the child and the parents in accordance with law..."

Initial reports suggest the mother had begun living with the child's biological father after the death of her husband. It was after this she received threats from her former in-laws.