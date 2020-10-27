Unlock5 Guidelines Issued In September To Remain In Force Till Nov-End

Cinema halls have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy (File)

The Unlock5 guidelines that last month allowed reopening of cinema halls, swimming pools for sports training and gatherings with restrictions, will be valid till November 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force upto 30.11.2020," a Press Information Bureau release said.

The ministry, which is among the highest executive bodies taking decisions on matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in September, allowed resumption of cinema halls with 50 per cent occupancy, international air travel as permitted by the government and gatherings in closed spaces with 50 per cent strength, not exceeding 200 people -- all these activities will function as before until further orders.

While most of the activities have been permitted in areas outside containment zones, some high-risk activities will function as per the orders of respective state/Union Territory governments, the statement said.

"These activities include - schools and coaching institutes; State and private universities for research scholars; allowing gatherings above the limit of 100 etc," it read.

Political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and those constituencies where bypolls are scheduled, have been allowed with attendance of not more than 200 people. These gatherings can only take place outside containment zones.

With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, India reported its lowest number of new coronavirus infections since mid-July.

The Centre has urged people to follow Covid guidelines to avoid a fresh wave of infections across the country.

"There is an urgent need to instill a sense of discipline and ownership amongst citizens in order that the resumption of activities is successful and gains made in the management of the pandemic are not diluted," it said.