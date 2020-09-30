Unlock5: Cinemas Permitted With 50% Seating, States To Decide On Schools

Unlock5: The Centre has permitted opening of Cinemas with upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity

Schools and colleges, shut since March as lockdown was announced across the country, will be allowed to re-open from October 15, the Centre said today while announcing the next phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions. The final call, however, has been left to the states and the institutions involved. Online and distance learning shall, however, continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the Centre said.

The government also gave a go ahead to cinema halls, multiplexes, exhibition halls and entertainment parks, but their reopening will be tempered with certain restrictions.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will have to operate "with up to 50 per cent seating capacity", for which separate guidelines will be issued, said the government, which had so far kept these places shut over concerns about crowds.

Lockdown, however, will be strictly enforced in containment zones till October 31, the government said.

Children below 10 being part of the vulnerable population, the Centre said the decision on reopening schools have to be taken in consultation with the schools.