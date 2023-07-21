University Officials In UP's Gorakhpur Attacked By Student Group ABVP

A sizeable police force was dispatched to the scene.

A free-for-all erupted Friday at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay University in Gorakhpur - the home turf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) assaulted the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, and even the intervening police.

After the top university official refused to meet the demonstrating members of the ABVP - a student organisation with ties to the ruling BJP - who had been protesting at the university gate since Friday morning, their fury boiled over by the afternoon.

The enraged workers breached the Vice Chancellor's office, ransacking the premises, and breaking down the door in the process.

The Deputy Dean of Students Welfare, along with some professors who tried to intervene, were also brutally beaten by the ABVP members. As a result of the violence, many members of the governing body were injured.

A sizeable police force was dispatched to the scene upon receiving the information. However, their attempts to control the situation were met with further violence, as the workers also attacked them. Subsequently, the police had to use force to disperse the crowd, detaining some ABVP members.

This incident follows a series of protests by ABVP workers who have accused the university of irregularities.

A week ago, ABVP workers had burned an effigy of the Vice Chancellor at the university's main gate. On June 26, the ABVP picketed the administrative building, breaking the locks of three gates.

The Vice-Chancellor had then assured that students' concerns would be addressed, but the ABVP members said no action was taken since.

The university's administration has refused to comment on the incident, and no official statement has been released by the police, who have detained some students.