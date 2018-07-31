United States Eases Export Controls For High-Tech Products Sales To India

The United States has eased export controls for high technology product sales to India, granting it the same access as NATO allies.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2018 03:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
United States Eases Export Controls For High-Tech Products Sales To India

The move reflects India's growing status as a U.S. defense partner. (File)

Washington: 

The United States has eased export controls for high technology product sales to India, granting it the same access as NATO allies, Australia, Japan and South Korea, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

Ross, speaking at U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, said the move to grant Strategic Trade Authorization status STA1 to India reflects its efforts to improve its own export control regime, its adherence to multilateral export rules and its growing status as a U.S. defense partner.

"STA1 provides India greater supply chain efficiency, both for defense, and for other high-tech products," Ross said, adding that the elevated status would have affected about $9.7 billion worth of Indian goods purchases over the past seven years.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

United stateseases high tech sales to india

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................