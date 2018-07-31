United States Eases Export Controls For High-Tech Products Sales To India

The move reflects India's growing status as a U.S. defense partner. (File)

The United States has eased export controls for high technology product sales to India, granting it the same access as NATO allies, Australia, Japan and South Korea, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

Ross, speaking at U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, said the move to grant Strategic Trade Authorization status STA1 to India reflects its efforts to improve its own export control regime, its adherence to multilateral export rules and its growing status as a U.S. defense partner.

"STA1 provides India greater supply chain efficiency, both for defense, and for other high-tech products," Ross said, adding that the elevated status would have affected about $9.7 billion worth of Indian goods purchases over the past seven years.

© Thomson Reuters 2018