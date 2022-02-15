Union Minister's Son Released from Jail: Timeline Of Lakhimpur Kheri Case

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, was granted bail last week.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was released from jail on Tuesday. Ashish was arrested in October last year, after a vehicle mowed down a group of protesting farmers leaving four persons dead. He was released from jail after completion of bail formalities, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent PP Singh told reporters. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had named Ashish Mishra as the main accused in the knocking down of the farmers incident in its charge sheet submitted to the court.

Here's a timeline of this big incident:

October 3, 2021: An SUV ran over a group of farmers returning from a protest against the new farm laws in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia village. According to the police, the incident took place between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

October 4, 2021: Heavy police force deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri, internet services also snapped following the incident. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) imposed. Several political leaders stopped from entering the Tikunia village to meet the families of the farmers killed in the incident.

October 6, 2021: Widespread protests reported from various districts in Uttar Pradesh. Ashish Mishra named in FIR following allegations that he was in the car that ran over four farmers and a journalist during the protest march.

October 9, 2021: After skipping summons, Ashish Mishra appeared before the Special Investigation team (SIT) of UP Police and is questioned for hours. He was finally arrested later that day.

October 12, 2021: Ashish Mishra sent to three-day police custody.

October 13, 2021: Mr Mishra denied bail by a chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court.

October 21, 2021: The Union minister's son filed another bail plea, posted for hearing on October 28.

October 24, 2021: Ashish Mishra shifted to district hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri after testing positive for dengue.

October 26, 2021: Ashish Mishra brought back to jail after a controversial video went viral on social media, which showed the minister's son without any handcuffs in the hospital.

October 28, 2021: District judge posted Ashish Mishra's bail plea for hearing on November 3.

November 3, 2021: A district and sessions court deferred it till November 15.

November 15, 2021: Ashish Mishra's bail application rejected again. He later moved Allahabad High Court.

November 29, 2021: Allahabad High Court heard Ashish Mishra's bail petition, but asked UP government to submit its reply by December 10.

December 14, 2021: The SIT told a court that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a well-planned and deliberate act.

January 3, 2022: SIT filed 5,000-page chargesheet, in which it named 14 people in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Ashish Mishra named as the key accused.

January 18, 2022: Allahabad high Court reserved its order on Ashish Mishra's bail petition.

February 10, 2022: The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. It questioned some of the charges listed by the police, including firing at protesters.

February 15, 2022: Ashish Mishra released from jail.