AAP Supports People Who Raised Slogans Of Dividing India: Smriti Irani

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will be done on February 11.

AAP gave stones in hands of children so that they can stone pelt policemen in Seelampur: Smriti Irani

New Delhi:

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders saying they supported the people who raised slogans of dividing India into pieces.

"After coming into power, they (AAP leaders) supported the people who raised slogans of dividing India into pieces. AAP leaders gave stones in hands of children so that they can stone pelt police personnel in Seelampur," she said while addressing a gathering here.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting of votes will be done on February 11.

