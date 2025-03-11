Union Minister Shares Letter By Tamil Nadu On PM SHRI Schools, DMK Holds Ground

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a letter from the Tamil Nadu school education department that said the southern state was "very keen" to set up PM SHRI Schools, as the Union Minister launched a counter-attack against the DMK over allegations that he misled parliament.

Criticising Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK government for "playing politics" over the three-language initiative in the New Education Policy (NEP), Mr Pradhan in parliament said the party led by Chief Minister MK Stalin was "dishonest".

"They (DMK) are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are making mischief. They are undemocratic and uncivilised," Mr Pradhan said in the Lok Sabha.

In response, the DMK initiated a privilege motion with its MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu requesting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action for "contempt of the house". The DMK MP's notice said Mr Pradhan's claim that the Tamil Nadu government took a U-turn after agreeing to sign an MoU with the Centre to accept PM SHRI Schools in the state was "factually incorrect, misleading the house and against official record."

Mr Pradhan then posted the letter dated March 15, 2024 from the Tamil Nadu education department to prove the point he made in the house.

"... I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024. DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth doesn't bother knocking when it comes crashing down," the Union Education Minister said.

"The DMK dispensation led by Hon'ble CM Stalin have a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit. Why this sudden change of stance on NEP? Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK's political fortunes. This retrograde politics of DMK is a great disservice to the bright future of Tamil Nadu and its students," Mr Pradhan said.

Yesterday, DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM Stalin accused me of misleading the Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's consent for establishment of PM-SHRI Schools.



I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from Tamil Nadu School Education Department... pic.twitter.com/vp6GtPEp1q — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 11, 2025

Kanimozhi, the DMK MP, today told reporters the state did agree on setting up PM SHRI Schools in Tamil Nadu, but on one condition.

"We had said that we agreed on PM SHRI Schools based on the committee recommendations, then only the [state] government would have signed the MoU," she told reporters.

Education Minister Hits Back

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh refuted Mr Pradhan's allegations that the state made a sudden change in its stance on PM SHRI Schools.

Mr Mahesh, pointing at the letter shared by Mr Pradhan, said it clearly mentioned that a committee will be formed and based on its finding the state would decide on implementing the Centre's initiative.

"Those who are trying to impose the NEP are playing politics, not us. Tamil Nadu's education model is exemplary and has consistently proven its ability to shape the future of our students," he said. "Please understand that India's diversity is its strength, not weakness. You should rather acknowledge and support Tamil Nadu's right to choose what is best for the future of its children."

The entire controversy stems from the debate over the NEP, particularly the contentious three-language policy, which Tamil Nadu strongly opposes.

PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme, intended to develop more than 14,500 schools managed by the central government, state, Union Territory government and local bodies including KVS and NVS.

SHRI is short for 'Schools for Rising India'.

The objectives include ensuring every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students, the government says on the PM SHRI School programme website.