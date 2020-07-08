Delighted, World's 2nd Largest Data Centre Inaugurated In Mumbai: Ravi Shankar Prasad

This world-class infrastructure has been developed by the Hiranandani Group: Ravi Shankar Prasad (File)

The second-largest data centre of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today said Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad adding that India hold great potential to become a vibrant data economy and a good centre for the data centre in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Shankar wrote, "Delighted that the second-largest data centre of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today. This world-class infrastructure has been developed by the Hiranandani Group."

"India holds a great potential to become a vibrant data economy and a good centre of data centre in the world. Our government is working towards bringing more investments in data centres," he added.