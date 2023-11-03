Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Is 'Disappointed' With Vistara. Here's Why

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is disappointed with Vistara Airlines. (File)

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is disappointed with Vistara Airlines. Sharing a photo showing a Vistara aircraft cabin strewn with discarded water bottles and leftover food, he said this wasn't the best way to welcome visitors on board an aircraft.

Mr Chandrasekhar chose a Vistara flight for his return journey following the AI Safety Summit in the UK. He found the condition of the aircraft disheartening and emphasised that while the flight from London to Delhi was smooth, the overall experience was marred by the service quality and the state of the cabin.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "So I decided to fly Vistara from London to Delhi last (night). Nice new clean 787 aircraft and very smooth flight - but saddened by service and state of the cabin -food and litter not the best way to welcome visitors to India or compete with other global carriers."

He also added hashtag "disappointed."

This prompted others to share their own experiences.

A user commented, "Sir, last week my sis came from the USA on Air India, the situation was similar. And also she was not even given a pair of Headphones for this long flight like many others on that same flight. And the Attendants would not even come to their seats even after pressing the help button."

"I had the same experience in @airvistara and also @GoFirstairways," someone else stated.

Statement from Vistara:

The airline responded after the post went viral: “Hi Rajeev, we want to express our regret for the inconvenience you experienced, as this does not align with the experience we aim to provide our customers. At Vistara, we take pride in offering a superior experience to our customers at every touchpoint."

They added, "We understand that on this occasion, we did not adhere to our standard cleaning procedures. We appreciate your understanding, and we view this as an isolated incident. Rest assured, we have brought this concern to the attention of the relevant department for a thorough review and to make the necessary improvements. Your feedback is valuable to us, and we are committed to delivering a better experience in the future.”