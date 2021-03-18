Toll Booths To Go In A Year, Tax Collection Based On GPS Imaging: Centre

Toll booths across the country and the long wait there will soon become a thing of the past, Union minister Nitin Gadkari told parliament today. Instead, there will be GPS-base system that will track cars and levy charges accordingly.

"I want to assure the House that within one year, all physical toll booths in the country will be removed," the Union Minister for Road Transport ad Highways said in the Lok Sabha.

"Toll money will be collected based on GPS imaging," he said, adding that the system will be in place within year.

The Centre's decision came amid the long standing protest by farmers, who have occupied toll booths in parts of the country.