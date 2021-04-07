PM A 'Sankat Mochan', India Ran Largest Vaccination Drive: Minister

PM Narendra Modi has played the role of a "Sankat Mochan", a minister said.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that India is running the world's largest vaccination programme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the role of a "Sankat Mochan" (Troubleshooter) during this phase.

"India is running the world's largest vaccination programme. It is the result of the hard work of our scientists, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played the role of "Sankat Mochan" during this programme," said Mr Naqvi.

"It is true that the precaution is important but there is no need to panic. But we need to assure 100 per cent precautions and for this, all the guidelines which are being given by the government need to adhere completely," he added.