Union Minister Harsh Vardhan To Respond On Plea Challenging His Poll Win

The plea, moved by a voter from Harsh Vardhan's constituency has alleged that the leader had indulged in corrupt practices by not disclosing the real cost of a residential apartment bought by his wife.

All India | | Updated: July 11, 2019 14:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan To Respond On Plea Challenging His Poll Win

High Court asked Harsh Vardhan to respond on a plea challenging his election win from Chandni Chowk


New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court sought Union minister Harsh Vardhan's response today on a plea challenging his election to the Lok Sabha from the Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Union minister of health and family welfare, seeking his reply on the petition which has sought that his election to the Lower House of Parliament be declared as void.

The plea moved by Arun Kumar, who claims to be a voter of the Chandni Chowk constituency, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had indulged in corrupt practices by not disclosing the real cost of a residential apartment bought by his wife.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on September 24.

In the parliamentary polls held in April-May, Mr Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk seat defeating the Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's Pankaj Gupta.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Harsh VardhanDelhi High CourtChandni Chowk Constituency

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs New ZealandKarnataka CrisisManchester WeatherIndiGoSpiceJetBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimeHyundai KonaOppo K3Vivo Z1 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................