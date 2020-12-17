Hardeep Puri Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Walking Out Of Parliamentary Panel Meeting

"Rahul Gandhi is engaging in antics," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for walking out of a meeting of the parliamentary committee on defence, saying he was engaging in "antics" instead of observing the solemnity of the occasion of the anniversary of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The Congress leader and other members of his party walked out of the meeting, alleging that the panel's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security, sources said.

In a tweet, Mr Puri said, "Instead of observing the solemnity of the occasion and paying homage to the Indian armed forces for their spectacular victory in 1971, Rahul Gandhi is engaging in antics as he walked out of Defence Parliamentary Panel Meeting."