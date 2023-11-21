Union Minister Urges Delhi Court To Put Ashok Gehlot On Trial In Defamation Case

The court has now fixed the matter for December 5.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tuesday urged a Delhi court to put Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on trial for allegedly defaming him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal heard the arguments made by Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Shekhawat, claiming there was sufficient prima facie evidence to frame the charge against the Congress leader.

Mr Pahwa completed his argument on charge on Tuesday.

The court has now fixed the matter for December 5, when it is likely to hear further arguments by the Congress leader. It had on August 7 summoned Mr Gehlot following Mr Shekhawat's complaint over the Congress leader's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The "scam" is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

The court posted the matter for December 5 after Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for the Congress leader, sought time, saying that he was awaiting the decision of a sessions court on his application against summoning Mr Gehlot in the case.

"Senior Advocate, arguing for the accused has submitted that he be permitted to conclude his arguments only after the matter is decided by the Ld. Sessions Court, where the summoning order is under challenge. I find merits in the submissions of Mr Gupta. Accordingly, the matter is adjourned to December 5, 2023," the judge said.

