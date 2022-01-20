Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Tests Positive For COVID-19

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Union Minister is currently under home isolation.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted Mr Reddy today.

Notably, earlier today, the Union Minister virtually addressed the launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore'.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 16.41 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.



