'Reservations Based On Religion Will Be Removed In Telangana': Union Minister

G Kishan Reddy said reservations based on SC, ST, and OBC will be increased in Telangana

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP has decided that reservations of 4 per cent based on religion will be removed and asserted that reservations based on SC, ST, and OBC will be increased in Telangana.

"The party has decided that reservations of 4 per cent based on religion will be removed and reservations based on SC, ST, and OBC will increase... Under the EBC reservation, minorities such as Muslims, Christians and other social groups will also be included after the BJP comes into power," he added.

Union Minister further asserted that with the blessings of the Telangana people, we will make Chief Minister from the backward caste in the state if the BJP is voted to power.

"The BJP has decided that after coming into power in Telangana with the blessings of the people, we will make Chief Minister from the backward class," Kishan Reddy said.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the next Chief Minister of the BJP in the state will be from a backward caste if the party is voted to power.

"Today I want to tell the people of Telangana, give your blessings to BJP and form the BJP government. BJP will give Telangana a Chief Minister from the backward class," Amit Shah said addressing Jana Garjana Sabha in Suryapet.

With Assembly elections in Telangana on sight, the BJP seems to be working strategically to unseat the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

