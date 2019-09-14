Amit Shah To Launch BJP's ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra'' In Jharkhand

The Santhal Pargana comprises Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, Godda, Pakur and Jamtara districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the ruling BJP's ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra'' in Jharkhand on Wednesday, which will cover the Santhal Pargana region of the state, where the party will look to make inroads in the assembly elections scheduled later this year.

The BJP has set a goal to win over 65 seats in the upcoming polls for the 81-member assembly.

The party's state unit spokesman Praveen Prabhakar said Mr Shah will kick off the rally, which will cover all the 18 assembly constituencies in the region.

"Preparations are in full swing to make BJP president Amit Shah's Jamtara visit a success. The party has set a target to win 15 (of the 18) seats in the Santhal Pargana region," Mr Prabhakar said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the main opposition in the state, considers the region its electoral bastion, but the party suffered a jolt after president Shibu Soren lost the Dumka seat to BJP's Sunil Soren in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a multi-modal terminal over river Ganga in Sahibganj on September 12.

