Union Cabinet Approves Amendments To Law Governing Senior Citizens

Prakash Javadekar said the bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet and will be brought in Parliament

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to amend the law which governs the welfare of senior citizens.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides basic needs, safety and security to senior citizens.

The bill proposes registration and maintenance of minimum standards of senior citizens' care homes, besides registration of homecare service agencies.

