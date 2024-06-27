Kashmir Elections Befitting Reply To Forces Of Unrest: President Murmu In Parliament

"The resolve of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' has made India the fastest growing economy in the world"

"Several records of voting were broken in Kashmir, The Valley gave fitting reply to India's enemies"

"Sanctity and transparency are must in government recruitments and examinations. The cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams is being probed at a high level. We need to rise above partisan politics."

"India has taken steps to find solutions to several global problems"

"The Union Budget will be a futuristic document. Reforms will be fast-tracked"

"The government is working for lasting peace in the North East. Several old problems have been addressed in the last 10 years. Steps are being taken to usher in development in North East and the government is also working for the gradual removal of AFSPA"

"Our goal is to ensure that no one remains untouched by government schemes"

" The government has built 3.8 lakh km rural roads under PM Gramin Sadak Yojana to connect villages."

"The demand for organic products is increasing globally and Indian farmers are capable of fulfilling this demand."