Union Budget 2025: When Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present Budget? Check Date And Time

Budget 2025 Date And Time: Preparations are underway at the finance ministry for the Modi 3.0 government's second full Budget. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth budget presentation, following six annual and two interim budgets. The upcoming budget is expected to be presented by Ms Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, at 11 am, although official confirmation is still pending. Typically, the Union Budget is presented in February, but the date can be adjusted to accommodate weekends or public holidays. Notably, the stock market will remain open on Budget Day, despite it falling on a Saturday.

The budget session will be broadcast live on various news channels and can also be streamed online through official government platforms and news websites.

Union Budget Date And Time: Brief History

The Union Budget of India has undergone significant changes in its presentation date and time over the years. Since 2017, the Union Budget of India has consistently been presented on February 1. This allows the government to make key fiscal announcements well in advance of the financial year, which begins on April 1. The early presentation ensures that ministries and departments have sufficient time to implement the proposed policies and schemes effectively.

However, this was not always the practice. Before 1997, the Union Budget was traditionally presented on the last working day of February, and it was scheduled for 5 PM. This timing was a legacy of the British era, intended to align with London's working hours. However, this approach often left limited time for markets and stakeholders to analyze and react to the announcements.

In 1997, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram introduced a significant change by presenting the budget at 11 AM. The shift was aimed at enhancing transparency and ensuring adequate time for discussions and reactions within the same day. This reform was widely appreciated for making the process more accessible and market-friendly.

A further milestone came in 2017 under Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Recognizing the need for better fiscal planning and the complications posed by state elections coinciding with the budget season, Mr Jaitley advanced the budget presentation date to February 1. This adjustment allowed sufficient time for parliamentary approval and ensured that budgetary allocations could be utilised more effectively starting April 1. Secondly, presenting the budget on February 1 allowed for a more seamless transition into the new financial year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31.

These changes also marked a departure from colonial-era traditions, aligning the budget process more closely with India's contemporary economic needs.